DEADLY HOUSE FIRE: Cape Coral Police say it was arson

CAPE CORAL, Fla — One person died in a house fire in Cape Coral early Thursday morning.

Cape Coral Police say they're investigating it as an arson.

The Cape Coral Fire Department told Fox 4's Victoria Scott that the fire started at about 4 am on SW 6th Ave. That's off of Skyline Blvd, near the Pine Island Rd intersection.

Initially investigators said one person was taken to the hospital. A short time later they gave us the update that the person was dead.

Fox 4 Cape Coral Fire Fighters on the scene of a deadly house fire on SW 6th Ave early Thursday morning

Scott reported that there were several police officers at the fire scene. And that part of a front yard was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.

At this point in the investigation the fire department has not said how the fire started. They tell Scott a cat also died in the fire.