Cape Coral Police are investigating a deadly crash in Cape Coral.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses at the crash say a box truck hit a bicyclist at the intersection of Santa Barbara Blvd. and Mid Cape Terrace.

The intersection was closed down for some time from Hancock Bridge Parkway to Southeast 4th Terrace.

Neighbors say they saw the cyclist as she attempted to cross the road before being hit by the truck.