CRUISER CRASH: Lee County Deputy injured in early morning crash

Deputy is expected to be okay, Pine Island Rd is back open
Lee County Deputy injured in crash on Pine Island Rd. in Cape Coral
Posted at 7:55 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 07:55:52-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla — A Lee County Sheriff's Deputy was injured early Thursday morning in a crash on Pine Island Rd. in Cape Coral.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox 4 that the deputy was taken to the hospital. The department says the deputy is awake and is expected to be okay.

The crash happened at about 4 am Thursday morning, in the westbound lane near the Cultural Park Blvd intersection. There was significant damage to the front end of the deputy's car.

Cape Coral Police are still investigating the crash. Pine Island Rd opened up to traffic before 7 am.

