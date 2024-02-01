CRUISER CRASH: Lee County Deputy injured in early morning crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla — A Lee County Sheriff's Deputy was injured early Thursday morning in a crash on Pine Island Rd. in Cape Coral.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox 4 that the deputy was taken to the hospital. The department says the deputy is awake and is expected to be okay.

The crash happened at about 4 am Thursday morning, in the westbound lane near the Cultural Park Blvd intersection. There was significant damage to the front end of the deputy's car.

Cape Coral Police are still investigating the crash. Pine Island Rd opened up to traffic before 7 am.