CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Over the course of just a mile and a half, the Del Prado corridor by the Yellow Fever Creek Preserve is getting some major updates and add-ons.

A new park, a new stoplight, and a proposed new water system are all possible off this stretch, and some of the people who live near it told Fox 4’s Bella Line that it's effecting their day to day lives.

Hear what residents about to say about the construction so far:

Construction on Del Prado raises concerns over noise and flooding for residents

"We bought here because of preserve. It's extremely quiet over here,” said Noelle Tolbert, Entrada resident.

Tolbert lives in the community that backs up to the Yellow Fever Creek Preserve and more specifically a spot that backs up to the proposed site for a water system that would take out 14 acres of undeveloped land.

"I know they're saying it's not going to be a lot of noise, but there's still going to be noise, and it is not good for the nature back here, the animals that reside in the preserve,” said Tolbert.

On top of that, lane closures are scheduled on this stretch of Del Prado, so crews can put up a new light. The City told Line that construction on the new GO Bond park at Yellow Fever Creek is set to be finished by the end of the year.

Raymond Smith, who is on the HOA’s Board of Directors says he's already seen effects from all the building.

"I've lived here for five years, the past two years, we've had more flooding on our property because of the construction in this area,” said Smith.

Smith says the community has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on fixing drainage issues and he says it is because of the nearby construction.

"There has been so much development so fast that the water flow has been changed, and we're experiencing it at Entrada,” said Smith. "We have to have constant development, but I think it has to be managed, and I really don't believe it's being managed properly."

With the proposal to bring more construction to the area and build on undeveloped land, he says he's concerned about his neighborhood.

"We have 78 acres of conservation land, which is controlled by South Florida Water Management District. If we wanted to take a portion of ours, we would never get approval,” said Smith.

City Council will vote on the water system at Wednesday's council meeting.