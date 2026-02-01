Citywide irrigation system offline in Cape Coral after main break

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral shut down its citywide reclaimed water irrigation system Sunday after a reuse main break.

The city said crews are actively making repairs and homeowners might experience significantly reduced or complete loss of irrigation water pressure.

The shutdown is expected to extend into Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The city said repairs should be completed by midday Monday.

Reuse irrigation service is being impacted for customers on the following schedules:

Addresses ending in 9, permitted to irrigate Thursday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Addresses ending in 1, permitted to irrigate Monday and Thursday from midnight to 4 a.m.

Addresses ending in 2, permitted to irrigate Monday and Thursday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Homeowners are asked to monitor their systems and, if possible, temporarily shut off automatic irrigation timers to avoid running systems without adequate pressure.