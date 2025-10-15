City says Cape Coral Yacht Club rebuild expected cost jumps to $225 million

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral said its plans to rebuild its hurricane-damaged yacht club jumps to $225 million, prompting concerns from people about the hefty price tag.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with citizens about the potential price tag:

The dramatic cost increase was revealed during a Cape Coral Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, where city officials defended the higher budget as necessary for the community's long-term growth.

"The idea is we're not building a facility that is just for 220,000 [people] we're building a facility that's going to sustain 75 to 100 years for 440,000 residents," City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn said.

The yacht club was severely damaged during Hurricane Ian, leaving behind remnants of what was once a popular community gathering spot. The city said they initially planned upgrades costing about $12 million in 2022, before the hurricane struck.

One idea city officials brought to the table is implementing a 3% public service tax on electricity and natural gas next year. The city is also exploring increased fees for garage parking and boat docking.

However, the $225 million price tag doesn't include pier construction costs.

People at the yacht club on Wednesday expressed mixed feelings about the project. While many are eager to see the popular venue restored, the cost has raised eyebrows.

"225 million is a lot of money," said Tom and Genie Wiss, who live nearby. "I like the resort style building and pool, you know, all that's going to be real nice. I'm not sure it's all that necessary."

Gregory LoBue, who lives in Cape Coral, supported the initial concept but has concerns about the escalating costs.

"I liked the initial idea, but now that the cost has gone up almost quadruple of what they were going to do, I'd really like to know how that's going to affect all the residents here in Cape Coral," LoBue said.

"It doesn't have to be this over the top destination, the people in the community we don't want a destination for everybody coming here," homeowner Tony Adinolfi said.

The yacht club's design is approximately 90% complete and will require city council approval before moving forward.

Officials said marine improvements are scheduled to begin either late this year or early next year.

