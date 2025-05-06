City of Cape Coral responds to water main break

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral reports there was a water main break on Country Club Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

Crews are currently addressing the issue, as of 9:45 a.m. Reports of water going out started as early as 8:45 a.m.

Water for that area is anticipated to be off for four to eight hours, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

You can also view the city's boil water notice map here.

It comes as the city faces some ongoing water restrictions.Friday, the South Florida Water Management District issued a water shortage order for a section of Northeastern Cape Coral to help them save drinking water.