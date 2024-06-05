Cape Coral to consider permits for motorized toys in city parks

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, Cape Coral City Council will host a public hearing to discuss requiring power model toy permits inside city parks.

See below for the full description:

The potential ordinance outlines motorized model toy airplanes, flying objects, boats, cars, or other flying or non-flying vehicles.

Vince Stephen sells many of these toys at his Caloosa Trains and Hobbies store in Cape Coral/ Ft. Myers.

“Whose gonna wanna go get a permit every time they want to play with their RC car?” he says.

Stephen said what he would like to see the city do is dedicate more areas for these toys to be enjoyed.

"We sell an incredible amount of RC cars...So there are tens of thousands of these in the Cape Coral, Fort Myers area and they are using them somewhere,” said Stephen.

The public hearing is just an introduction to the ordinance and no vote will take place at the June 5, 2024 meeting.