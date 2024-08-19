Chiquita Boat Lock set to be removed

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has issued a permit for the removal of the Chiquita Boat Lock.

This is part of the Environmental Resource Project.

In a press release on Monday, the City of Cape Coral announced that it is taking immediate action to attain permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to advance the lock removal projects.

City officials are also communicating with contractors for the lock's removal.

In June, a judge issued a Recommended Order to authorize the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to grant the Environmental Resource Project to the city - following a hearing that concluded in December 2023.

You can find further information and the FDEP ERP permit here.