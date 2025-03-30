Chiquita Boat Lock is closing for improvements

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Starting April 1, the Chiquita Boat Lock in Cape Coral is closing temporarily for some improvements.

The lock closure is apart of the South Spreader Waterway Enhancement project to improve water quality and waterway flow.

Enhancement of emergency response times, improved boating access and safety, and reducing nitrogen loads are other focuses of the South Spreader Waterway Enhancement project.

Some boaters say this improvement will make it much easier with access, but others say that they do not want the lock to be removed because it will change the water quality and the boat traffic between the canal systems and the open waters.