Arrest made two years after man went missing from boat on Caloosahatchee

On Tuesday Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Lee County State Attorney's Office charged 38-year-old Anthony Curella with vessel homicide and leaving the scene on the Caloosahatchee in 2023.

The incident resulted in the death of Christopher Giangeruso.

FWC says Curella was driving the boat, when Giangeruso went missing.

FWC says investigators determined that after the incident, Curella returned to his residence and failed to contact emergency services for approximately three hours.

Further investigation FWC revealed Curella misled investigators about the area where Mr. Giangeruso went missing and attempted to conceal critical evidence related to the case.

"We are incredibly proud of our investigators for their tireless work on this case and grateful for the support of the State Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their invaluable cooperation throughout this investigation," said FWC Southwest Regional Commander Major Evan Laskowski. “Our officers conducted a comprehensive investigation that included an extensive water search, analysis of physical evidence, review of cell phone data and video footage, multiple witness interviews, and the execution of several search warrants.”

