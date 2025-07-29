CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral homeowner's security camera captured footage of a masked man attempting to break into their home in the middle of the night.

SEE THE ODD ATTEMPTED BREAK-IN BELOW:

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Masked intruder removes shoes before attempting to enter Cape Coral home

The homeowner says his daughter woke him and his wife up when the suspect set off their alarm system around 2 a.m., causing the intruder to flee.

What caught the attention of people online was the unusual behavior of the suspect, who removed his shoes before attempting to enter through the back lanai.

"I had no idea what that was about. Somebody had mentioned that it could be that they didn't want to make noise in the house which I guess that makes sense but I don't know," Josh Cook said. "It was confusing to me as well."

Cape Coral Police are investigating the incident and emphasized the importance of surveillance systems.

"Surveillance has turned into something vital in a lot of cases. Even if your camera doesn't catch something, your neighbor's might," according to a spokesperson with the Cape Coral Police Department.

Cook expressed appreciation for his security system, saying it provided peace of mind.

"It's just a peace of mind that we have, you know. Is it the end all be all? No it's not, but it definitely helps and you know having that deterrent for somebody, you know, when they heard the alarm they ran off," Cook said.

Cape Coral Police also recommend keeping an eye on neighbors' homes during summer months, as some residents may be away for the season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.