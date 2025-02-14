CAUGHT ON CAM: Cape couple captures moment a car plows through their mailbox

Take a look at this video going viral in Cape Coral:

FOX 4'S Bell Line tracked down the couple who caught it all on tape. They told her they came home from work on Thursday and the top of their mailbox was yards away, so they went to their home security system, to see what happened.

"If we didn't have the camera here we would have never been able to know exactly what happened,” said Vladimir Vaglenov, who caught the video on his camera.

Vaglenov lives on SE Fourth Terrace, right off of Cultural Park Boulevard. He says the car that took out his mailbox, came to a stop in some bushes and then the driver took off.

"I mean there's a little bit of craziness here and there but that specific event was out of the ordinary,” said Vaglenov

Vaglenov says before Thursday, he had never seen the car before, but when he checked his security camera, he noticed the car drove by just minutes before the crash. He says it came around the corner, like the driver was out on a joy ride.

"The first time they didn't crash but the second time they must have taken a little extra speed and lost control and ended up wrecking the vehicle right there on the corner,” said Vaglenov.

However, they did leave one thing behind, a bumper.

Although Vaglenov and his wife Holly lost their mailbox, he says his main concern is his two children and the children who live on this road because they often spend their afternoons playing outside together.

"Events like this, they sink your heart down to the ground, because what if something happened to your child because of somebody who is trying to have a good time at 2:40 in the afternoon,” said Vaglenov.

Vaglenov says the car seems to be a Nissan Altima that's either black or blue. He asks that if you know who this person is, call the Cape Coral Police Department.

"You can give your apology, I'll accept it, or you can wait for the universe to hand you your karma,” said Vaglenov.