CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Cape Coral woman arrested for trying to sell boat that wasn't hers

CAPE CORAL, Fla — A Cape Coral woman was caught trying to sell a boat that wasn’t even hers, and Fox 4 talked to Cape Coral police about how her scheme landed her in handcuffs.

Watch Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski's report here...

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Cape Coral woman tries to sell boat that wasn't hers on Facebook Marketplace

Police say 32-year-old, Diana Marie Morgenthal Bell had already been warned to stay off the southeast Cape Coral property the boat was sitting on after trespassing there before.

So, when a neighbor spotted her back in the yard, standing next to the boat with someone on Wednesday, they knew something was wrong and called police. Investigators say Bell had listed the boat and trailer on Facebook Marketplace - even though police say neither belonged to her.

Cape Coral Police Department Mugshot of Diana Marie Morgenthal Bell.

“This guy who was interested had come to see it. She had forged a bill of sale for this guy, with a forged owners signature on it as well. So, right before they were about to make a transaction for her to sell the boat, the officers showed up,” said Mercedes Simonds, Cape Coral Police Department Public Affairs Officer.

Now, police say Bell is facing charges for grand theft, trespassing, and forgery. They’re urging anyone using online platforms like Facebook Marketplace to be extra cautious when making deals.