Caught going 101 mph for a snack, driver makes one of Cape Coral’s first Super Speeder arrests

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral police say a driver’s midnight snack run ended with one of their first super speeder arrests. Officers say a 24-year-old was taken to jail after he was caught going 101 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Cape Coral police gave Fox 4 body camera video of the driver’s Rav4 pulled over on the side of Veterans Parkway. They say it happened just before one in the morning Thursday.

A traffic officer says he clocked the driver going 80, then watched him accelerate to 101 in a 50 mile per hour zone. When pulled over, police say the driver told them he was speeding because he was hungry.

“This is something we take very seriously. We’re very happy to uphold this law because those are some dangerous speeds we see. It’s not uncommon, and with this new law, hopefully it keeps people from reaching those incredibly accelerated speeds that put everyone in danger,” said Mercedes Simonds, Cape Coral Police Office Spokesperson.

Under Florida’s new law, drivers caught going 100 or more, or 50 over the speed limit, now face a $500 fine and jail time instead of just a ticket. Police say the driver was booked at the Lee County Jail — the one of the first Cape Coral cases under this new law.

