CAPE CORAL, Fla. — When I drive around Cape Coral, I don't have a hard time finding a car wash. Plus, it's Florida, so I get a free wash almost every day. But, the City has put a stop to new car washes being built in Cape Coral, and residents I spoke with agree with the decision.

"I think it's insanity already," said Patrick Moran, a Cape Coral resident.

In April, Cape Coral city leaders decided to put a moratorium on new car washes and last week's city council meeting the conversation was brought up again. Watch the full report below.

CAR WASH CONTROVERSY: Residents react to car wash moratorium ahead of more discussions

"Enough with the car washes. That's all there is on Del Prado. Up and down every block there's a car wash," said one person at the meeting.

"It's very frustrating when I see a commercial property being used for another car wash, but this is America," said Dan Sheppard, City Council member in District 2.

At Wednesday's Committee Of the Whole meeting, the city council will discuss the moratorium further, and city documents show solutions to the temporary fix.

Some potential solutions include requiring car washes to be at least one mile away from each other or allowing so many car washes per capita.

As of now, there are 28 car washes either functioning or under construction in Cape Coral, versus only 9 McDonald's, 8 Dunkin' Donuts, or 7 Starbucks in all of Cape Coral.

"We don't even have our infrastructure in place," said Patrick Moran.

"I think a mile apart is still too close because if you go to these kind of washes are never really crowded," said Michael Tworek, a Cape Coral resident. "I think they need to be a little further apart than that."

As of now, the moratorium stands until January of 2025.

"I don't think that's enough. I think a moratorium far beyond 2025, at least into 2026," said Moran. "If you're still putting 30 new car washes in 100-mile square radius town or whatever it is, you're still putting 30 demands into that water system. Doesn't matter how big geographically you are."

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on the council's decisions.