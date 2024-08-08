CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral's Community Redevelopment Agency voted to purchase land east of the Bimini Basin with a hefty price tag of $40 million.

But for the people currently living there, they tell Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line they found out Wednesday, the day of the meeting.

"I'm on fixed income. If I didn't have two roommates, I couldn't afford nothing," said Rick Moseley, a renter there for the last 4 years.

The city says this area will be turned into commercial space, more housing, and a place for the whole community. Watch the full report below.

Cape's redevelopment agency purchases two hot spots, leaving residents with mixed feelings

"It's going to be the Lee Health Heart Institute," said Dan Sheppard, Cape Coral City Council Member for District 2. "I see doctors' offices; more professional buildings; I see a wonderful build-out happening and big transformation."

But residents fear they may be pushed out.

"This is a good place to live over here," said Moseley. "We don't need our places torn down, you know? This is home to me. I never plan on leaving here, you know, but I mean, I'm 62 and I don't want to keep moving."

The CRA also voted to buy the old Cape Coral Golf Club for $10.4 million.

"This is probably the most exciting day of my four years in office," said Council Member Dan Sheppard who says he has been working towards this redevelopment for years.

The 175 acres are currently unoccupied but the city says they plan to revitalize this area into much-needed green space for the South Cape community.

"It's created blight in that part of the city, and an eyesore, and just today, what happened with us purchasing, it is tremendous," said Sheppard. "My vision is a botanical gardens, lake park type atmosphere."

Decked out in green in support of the golf club, some residents told me they are excited about this plan.

"We were concerned that someplace along the way somebody would say oh no, we can't do this or you don't have that or we're not going to approve the funds or whatever, to finish the sale," said Paul Ahrens, a residents near the golf club.

