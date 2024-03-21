CAPE TRAGEDY| Inside the mind of a Veteran in crisis

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday, Mercedes Gilliam spoke exclusively with Fox 4 about her ex-husband, 34-year-old D’angelo Gilliam, who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Tiffani Starkey while they exchanged their two children in Cape Coral.

Police say this happened at the 1700 block of SE 12th Street, where after shooting Starkey, drove off with their two children, eventually dropping them off with nearby firefighters.

It was in the area of SE 12th Terrace in Cape Coral where police said Gilliam shot himself, and his car rolled into a canal.

The Cape Coral Police Department said one of their own jumped in after him, but the suspect was already dead.

“I don't know why. I just don’t want him to be painted as a monster,” said Mercedes Gilliam.

Mercedes said that Gilliam was an Afghanistan Army veteran.

She said it’s where they met, which led to them being married for six years, and having two kids of their own.

“You know we always wonder why but I don't think I will ever have an answer for why he did it. Why he did what he did, so just trying to figure out how to move forward with the kids,” said Mercedes Gilliam.

D'angelo left behind their two children, along with two other children that he shared with Tiffani Starkey.

“He would have never hurt any of his kids so I know that's the reason why he dropped them off,” said Mercedes Gilliam.

First responders said they believed D'angelo Gilliam was suffering from some type of mental issue.

“He went to Afghanistan..he had some mental health problems I guess,” said Mercedes Gilliam.

No matter what may have been going on in D'angelo's mind, his ex-wife Mercedes said if he was anything, he was a good father.

“Just being a dad, being there I don't think I ever really gave him his props and I at least wish I could let him know,” said Mercedes Gilliam.

A Cape Coral Police Spokesperson said there is no threat to the community. As the investigation is concluding.