Cape Pride ramps up vendors to serve growing attendance at parade

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Pride is gearing up for its annual PRIDE event in downtown Cape Coral.

"Started off very small, and you can see, by a lot of the drone footage you'll see on our website, that it's it's a pretty big event,” said Erin Atwood, a board member for Cape Pride.

Atwood told Fox 4’s Bella Line that although it's not the typical time of year for pride parades, they do that so everyone can come and celebrate.

Hear what Erin Atwood says attendees can look forward to:

Bigger and Better: Cape Pride set to welcome 32 new vendors at annual parade

Atwood also says the celebration will be bigger and better. Atwood says they have added 32 more vendors to their event, plus attendees can expect a performance from Jai Rodriguez from the show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and other local drag queens.

Atwood says this event is about bringing the community together.

"We are going through a whole political climate change, and that's well and good, but this has nothing to do with it," said Atwood. "We just want to be representing, and we want to make sure everyone's happy, included and loved."

Cape Coral Police told Line they will have officers patrolling the area, drones up and their emergency response team on standby.

"We did have to shorten the parade route a little bit just to make sure everyone is safe, and no, no issues happen,” said Atwood.

A portion of SE 47th Terrace will be shut down on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's really great that the community comes around and wraps around with us to make this an important event and a very successful one at that,” said Atwood.

The festivities start Saturday at 3 p.m.

For more information on Cape Pride’s events, click here.