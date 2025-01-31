CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man investigators say sexually battered a child.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers arrested Guilherme Pereira, originally from Brazil, on Jan. 28. Investigators said the victim informed their parents of the abuse, who then alerted the police.

Cape PD: 29-year-old man arrested on sexual battery of a child charges

“This was pretty cut and dry, they had a lot of evidence to go of off to make a successful arrest,” said Officer Mercedes Simonds. “Once they authored and executed a search warrant then we were able to use the Federal Fugitive Task Force to go ahead and make an arrest on him.”

Simonds said Pereira was known to the family, and while not disclosing details, said the evidence suggests the abuse had been ongoing.

“We don’t believe it was a one time thing, there were multiple occasions that the detectives based their case off to be able to make this arrest,” said Officer Mercedes Simonds.

Simonds told Fox 4 it is often difficult for victims of sexual abuse to come forward, especially when they are minors.

“Its uncomfortable," said Simonds. "Its uncomfortable to talk about what happened, where it happened and the details in the investigation. But coming forward is the most important part because then that's where our detectives can take the most action and get victims justice.”

Pereira is facing one count of lewd or lascivious battery of a child. His bond is set at $50,000.