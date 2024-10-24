CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's every parent's worst nightmare... A child choking in the car.

A Cape Coral family shared their story of humanity working together to save their 3-year-old daughter with Fox 4's Bella Line.

The Priebe family was headed home from a birthday party over the weekend when the unthinkable happened.

Watch Bella's full report below:

Cape parents' worst nightmare turns into heroic story of strangers helping save their toddler

"Maya was snacking on some food, as she normally does, keep kids peaceful in the car," said Ray Priebe, Maya's father.

Maya started choking on candy in the backseat of their SUV.

"You hear those the scariest words, she's not breathing, which for any parent, is a nightmare," said Priebe.

After trying multiple life-saving measures, they pulled into a median off of El Dorado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway in northwest Cape Coral.

"I tipped her over, tried the back, hitting her on the back, which usually works for her, but it did not this time. That's when it really got scary," said Priebe.

As Kristen Priebe, Maya's mom, laid her down on the ground, Ray says he noticed cars starting to pull over.

Thanks to the help of some good samaritans, Maya is back to being a happy toddler.

"I couldn't believe it, because in today's world, people don't help anymore," said Ray Priebe.

Ray and Kristen Priebe say their LifeVac saved Maya's life, along with the 3 drivers who stopped offering their LifeVac and redirecting traffic around the crisis.

"Thank God we did have this life-saving device, and it worked the first time around, one plunge, it came right out, and it was literally the best cry I've ever heard," said Ray Priebe.

"My sister and her husband are both firefighters and paramedics, so she had told us about it because they said that they use them on the rigs," said Kristen Priebe.

Kristen and Ray say they have one in every car and in their home, with mouthpieces to fit all ages.

The Priebe family now hopes to find those good samaritans who helped save Maya that day. If that's you, please reach out to Fox 4 so we can reconnect you.