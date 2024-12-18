U.S. Marshals arrest man in Cape Coral nightclub shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department announced they have made an arrest in the nightclub shooting from Saturday.

Police say on December 14 at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers responded to Fuegoz Lounge on Del Prado Boulevard regarding multiple gunshots in the parking lot.

Police say officers saw several vehicles fleeing. Two female victims were located by officers with gunshot wounds.

The women were transported to the hospital. Police say their wounds were minor and they were later released.

The Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and Wednesday CCPD announced the shooter was 22 year old Kunata Barrinton Bolden.

Bolden was located by US Marshals from the Marshals Fugitive Task Force- Ft Myers Office.

Police say Bolden was arrested on December 18, 2024 and charged with the following:

1. Aggravated Battery, a Felony of the Second Degree (2 counts).

2. Improper Exhibition of a Firearm, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Original Story 12/17/24:

A shooting outside of a Cape Coral nightclub is still under investigation.

Gunfire in a Cape Coral parking lot had people running for cover over the weekend and investigators are still working to get to the bottom of it.

"It's just all kinds of trouble over there," said one concerned neighbor Fox 4 spoke with. "We hear fights in the middle of the night. I hear the music, the bass, you can feel the bass pretty much till four o'clock every morning, it's just, you don't need that in a residential neighborhood."

Cape Coral Police spokesperson Mercedes Simonds says two people were injured with minor gunshot wounds and are both cooperating with police.

CAPE CRIME: Nightclub shooting still under investigation, and arrest made in multiple mail theft cases

"We put out what we can," said Simonds. "So far, we have two victims of gunshot wounds, we had two people shooting, outside of that we're combing through a lot of different parts of the investigation. It's still active and ongoing."

Simonds says there were two shooters that night and Fox 4 is working to find out more information on who they were.

