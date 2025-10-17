Cape Coral's trash pickup schedule changes on Monday

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral’s solid waste contractor, Waste Pro, has adjusted residential trash, recycling, and yard waste collection schedules.

This takes affect on Monday, October 20.

Postcards outlining the changes were mailed to affected households; however, you can verify your updated pickup days by visiting CapeCoral.gov/TrashPickup.

Some homes should be prepared to now have their waste collected on Monday. Approximately 20 percent of Cape Coral’s residential customers will see a change to their assigned collection day, according to the city. Commercial customers are not impacted. Although the day of service will not change for most residents, the time or order of collection may vary. To ensure collection, the city recommends families set carts and yard waste out by 6 a.m.