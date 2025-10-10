Cape Coral's Bike Night returns

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Bike Night is back in Cape Coral.

There will be a night of music, food, and more hosted by the Parks & Recreation Department. The event has been going on for over a decade, organizers said.

It will be on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on SE 47th Terrace (SE 9th Place – Vincennes Blvd).

The free entertainment lineup includes School of Rock, the Charlie Pace Band, and the Hardwired Metallica Tribute Band.

There will also be slow bike races, which you can sign up near SE 11th Place. The free races start at 8 p.m.

Bike parking is located in the Thunder Zone, 4631 SE 10th Place. Additional bike parking is available in the Iguana Mia parking lot, which can be accessed by taking the Vincennes roundabout west and turning left into the lot, and on the north side of the Slow Bike Race area. Motorcycle parking will not be allowed along Southeast 47th Terrace.