Cape Coral's big blank canvas: 175 acres waiting for your ideas for the Old Golf Course

Cape Corals big blank canvas: 175 acres waiting for your ideas for the old golf course

Behind a gate and "No Trespassing" signs sits 175 acres on Palm Tree Boulevard. It's an old golf course that closed in 2006 and has sat untouched ever since — until now. For more information on the golf course's history, click here.

"We have 175 acres of opportunity here and having citizens input is going to be crucial to making this successful," said Jennifer Nelson-Lastra, Cape Coral City Council member.

Nelson-Lastra and the City of Cape Coral want to know what you would like to see done with the property.

"I'm very passionate about this old golf course, because I could see the potential," Nelson-Lastra said.

Line asked people whose backyard backs up to the old golf course what they would like to be done.

"Make some really nice picnic tables and some maybe buildings where they could have kids and, you know, not entertainment per se, but nature type of entertainment," said Paul Ahrens, a neighbor.

"I prefer to have tennis courts and other activities back there. Maybe coffee shops, paths for the dogs, to take your dog for a walk or do a little bit of exercise," said Jess Olivas, another neighbor.

We heard just about everything from a botanical garden to coffee shops and walking trails.

"Whether you live in District Four or not, whether you live in the northwest, whether you live in the northeast, you can bring your family here. You can bring your children here. You can run around in hopefully, what's going to be a beautiful park," Nelson-Lastra said.

Click here to voice your opinion through the city's survey.

