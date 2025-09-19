Cape Coral's beloved Dixie Roadhouse steps into new chapter with fresh ownership

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral institution known for bringing the community together on the dance floor is changing hands, but the boots will keep on dancing.

Dixie Roadhouse, the South Cape's go-to spot for line dancing and live entertainment for the past 15 years, has been sold to new owners who promise to honor the venue's legacy while adding exciting new features.

Cape Coral's Dixie Roadhouse Has New Ownership And Big Plans

"It's been my second home for 14 years," said Lynn Pittenger, who along with her husband David built Dixie Roadhouse into a community cornerstone. "This has been our livelihood and I have so many friends here, really, it's been a second family."

The Pittengers are passing the torch to Bob Taft and Mike McCaffrey, longtime friends who operated a similar venue called Saddle Up in Aurora, Illinois. The connection runs deep – the new owners have known the Pittengers for 30 years.

"The legacy is really important to me, because knowing David and Lynn for 30 years... keeping this legacy alive is important to me," McCaffrey said.

For Cape Coral residents, Dixie Roadhouse represents more than just a night out. Nancy Cotton, who visited with her family, described the experience as quality time together. "I went with my family, my son and daughter-in-law, and we had a good time," Cotton said. "Maybe I'll get up and dance" with the new owners.

Mike and Donna Wright, longtime Cape Coral residents since 2001, have enjoyed line dancing at the venue and attended events like Bacon Fest. They appreciate how the establishment anchors the entertainment corridor, bringing foot traffic to local businesses and restaurants.

The venue's appeal spans generations, welcoming everyone from 21 to 91 years old. Pittenger emphasized this inclusive atmosphere as one of Dixie Roadhouse's defining characteristics.

"One of the things that I love so much about Dixie is that it's for everyone," Pittenger said. "Whether you're 21 or 91, you can have fun here."

Among the venue's most memorable moments was hosting Blake Shelton in 2013, along with regular DJ nights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays that keep the dance floor packed.

Now 70, David Pittenger and his wife are ready for their next adventure. "It's just time," Lynn Pittenger explained. "It's time to go travel and enjoy our grandchildren."

The new owners plan several upgrades while maintaining the venue's core identity. Taft announced plans for a front patio that will operate seven days a week, and next year they hope to reopen the rooftop bar with games and entertainment.

"We're gonna be adding a patio out in front. I plan to have that open seven days a week," Taft said. "And then next year, we're looking at getting the rooftop reopen, which will have a large bar on it, and fun games and all sorts of different things going on."

McCaffrey, who has already relocated to Southwest Florida with his family, brings 16 years of experience from running Saddle Up. Taft and his wife are also considering making the move south.

The transition represents continuity rather than change. Both new owners stressed their commitment to preserving what makes Dixie Roadhouse special while enhancing the experience.

"I think they built a great place, great concept," Taft said. "So much fun for people, literally from 21 to 91. It's good to the community, it's good wholesome fun for everyone."

As Dixie Roadhouse steps into its next chapter, the community can expect the same welcoming atmosphere that has made it a beloved gathering place. The doors remain open during the ownership transition, ensuring the music never stops.

For Cape Coral, which has grown from 90,000 to 200,000 residents since 2001, venues like Dixie Roadhouse provide important community anchors that bring people together across age groups and backgrounds.

The Pittengers' advice to the new owners reflects the spirit that built Dixie Roadhouse's reputation: "Embrace it. Embrace all the different characters that you're going to meet here. Embrace this beautiful city, this beautiful part of the country, and they will love you back."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

