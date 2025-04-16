Cape Coral woman arrested for pepper spraying dogs, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A woman is accused of deliberately pepper spraying dogs at a Cape Coral park.

The Cape Coral Police Department says officers responded to a call describing a woman in her sixties wearing a blue shirt, pink shorts, and flip-flops who was walking a brown and white medium-sized dog while spraying "something" at multiple dogs.

The person calling said one of the dogs had to have its eyes flushed.

According to the witness, when a dog within the park approached the person-in-question and their dog, that person would spray some kind of chemical at the dog.

Other witnesses claimed that the woman was spraying their dogs with what appeared to be mace.

Charlene J. Tedesco, 67, told police she sprays the dogs' feet with pepper spray because she worries about being attacked.

Tedesco says she does not enter the fenced in dog park, but walks around the outside of it.

Officers determined Tedesco was never in danger.

Instead, they believe she approached the fenced-in area and pepper sprayed the dogs.

Officers took Charlene J Tedesco (DOB 10/19/1957) to the Lee County Jail.

She's facing one count of animal cruelty, and cannot return to the park due to a trespass warning.

