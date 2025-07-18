Cape Coral woman arrested and charged with stealing employee's purse at Carrabba's

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral woman faces multiple charges after police say she stole a purse from a restaurant employee and used the victim's credit cards.

Cheryl Ann Whittemore, 55, was arrested after allegedly stealing a purse from an employee at Carrabba's Restaurant on Pine Island Road and attempting to use the stolen credit cards at multiple locations.

Cape Coral Police Department

The victim began receiving alerts about suspicious activity on her accounts shortly after the theft, including a declined transaction at a tobacco shop and a successful gas purchase at an Exxon station.

Cape Coral Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect on social media, which generated multiple tips from the public identifying Whittemore. Facial recognition software also helped investigators confirm her identity.

When officers located Whittemore at her home, she attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended. She returned the victim's driver's license and debit card to police, but the Michael Kors purse was not recovered.

Whittemore now faces charges of petit theft, credit card fraud, and possession of a stolen driver's license.

