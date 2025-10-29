Cape Coral to begin installing signs at properties with code violations

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral announced a new yard sign program on Wednesday, as part of a push to make code enforcement more transparent.

According to the city, new signs will be installed at properties where a code violation has been confirmed and the property owner has been officially notified.

The goal, according to the city, is to keep residents informed, and speed up the compliance process by starting the official timeline as soon as the notice is posted, rather than waiting for certified mail to be delivered to property owners.

The city said the move is meant to show residents that Code Enforcement is actively addressing issues and working to maintain safe, clean neighborhoods.

“These signs let neighbors know the City is aware of and taking action on code issues, helping ensure fairness and accountability in the process,” the city said in a statement.

