Cape Coral tennis players rally against Alzheimer's in tournament honoring one of their own

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Tennis players in Cape Coral will gather this Saturday for a tournament honoring a beloved community member while raising funds for Alzheimer's research.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with the man's wife about the tournament:

The tournament at The Courts of Cape Coral will honor Joe Winslett, who passed away a year ago from Alzheimer's disease.

"The tournament is a fundraiser for the walk to end Alzheimer's, and it is to honor my husband, Joe Winslett, who passed away a year ago from Alzheimer's," said Venita Winslett, tennis player and Alzheimer's advocate.

Joe was well-known in the local tennis community before his death.

"He was at the Yacht Club, a big part of the tennis community. Would always help us at the yacht club with anything that we needed," said Lisa Zuk, The Courts general manager.

For Venita, the event combines their shared passion for tennis with raising awareness about the disease that took her husband's life.

"We did drug trials, and he said, 'If this can't help me,' he goes, 'I want to do everything I can and make people aware of Alzheimer's,'" Venita said.

The tennis community has rallied around Venita during this difficult time.

"The men and women at this facility have just been so supportive and encouraging me to come out and play and get back into doing what we both love to do," she said.

According to Zuk, 68 people have already registered to participate in the tournament, where players will compete not just for victory on the court but also to support finding a cure for Alzheimer's. Plus, there will a raffle for multiple local hotels and resorts.

"I still feel him here, so that gives me comfort, too," Venita said.

Joe's fighting spirit remains an inspiration to those who knew him.

"Never gave up. He loved life," Venita said.

