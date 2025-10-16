Cape Coral teens charged with stealing cars, guns in two-day crime spree

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has charged two girls with several felonies including armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

According to police, they got several reports between Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 about overnight car burglaries throughout Southwest Cape Coral.

Police said in all the cases, the teenagers targeted unlocked vehicles — mainly sedans and SUVs. The teens are accused of taking personal items, credit cards and two guns. The teenagers were later identified as 13-year-old Cali Hill and 13-year-old Lazette Porter.

LCSO

LCSO

In one case, the police department said a car was stolen from a driveway and later found abandoned in Cape Coral. Prior to finding the car, police said they saw them driving the stolen car and were in possession of the stolen items. At one point, police said they stopped at several McDonald's locations and gas stations in the stolen car.

Investigators said they were able to link the cases together using surveillance footage. One victim did post the security footage on social media and police said they were able to get a positive identification from there. Police said a few officers also identified the girls.

Cape Coral Police

On Oct. 12, the Lee County Sheriff's Office found Porter at a home in North Fort Myers. During the arrest, police said they found two guns and they matched the two stolen during the burglaries.

Hill was arrested at her Cape Coral home.

Cape Coral Police

Cape Coral Police

The teenagers are facing the following charges:



Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (1 count) – F.S.S. 812.014 (2c6)

Armed Burglary of a Conveyance (2 counts) – F.S.S. 810.02 (2b)

Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance (3 counts) – F.S.S. 810.02 (4b)

Grand Theft of a Firearm (2 counts) – F.S.S. 812.014 (2c5)

Petit Theft (1 count) – F.S.S. 812.014 (2f)

Police said they believe there could be more victims. If you believe you had your car burglarized, call the Cape Coral Police Department.