CAPE CORAL, Fla. — People living in Southeast Cape Coral off Cornwallis Parkway had an unexpected visitor Sunday morning.

Cape Coral Police posted this photo of a black bear who made its way to the suburban neighborhood.

Cape Coral Police Cape Coral suburban street has a furry visitor Sunday morning

The Cape Coral Police Department asked residents to bring their pets inside and asked the public to stay away from the area.

Florida Fish and Wildlife say the best thing to do when you see a bear is to give them plenty of space, don't approach, and don't feed them.