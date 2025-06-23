CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 22-acre empty plot of land now sits in downtown Cape Coral, and the city is inviting investors to tour the property. Before potential developers arrive, I asked people who live near or frequently visit the area what they would like to see built there.

Hear what residents hope for Bimini East redevelopment:

Cape Coral residents share vision for 22-acre downtown property as city seeks investors for development

The area in the heart of downtown, close to some of Cape Coral's most popular attractions, has undergone significant changes over the last year. This included demolishing duplexes and homes that previously stood off Cape Coral Parkway and Coronado Parkway, right next to Four Freedoms Park.

"I think we're excited about the possibility and what this could be here," said Joe Grygiel, who visits Bimini East.

Neighbors who still live in the area and people who visit often expressed enthusiasm about what investors might do with the 22-acre space, though many hope for green spaces and community areas.

"Try to keep the multi-unit condos out and keep it green space," said John Foley, who visits Bimini East.

"I'd like a park or something. It's a nice new community," said Roberto Arredondo, who lives near Bimini East.

"I would hope that they would have like a community area for people to gather have movies in the park, maybe, or live music would be nice. Just a nice green space," said Angela DiBenedetto, who visits Bimini East.

The city says the zoning allows for buildings up to 12 stories in height and 125 dwelling units per acre. Officials also noted the property's accessibility to waterways.

Some residents in the condominiums next door expressed concerns about how development might affect their neighborhood.

"We like this road just the access that it gives us to the parkway, um either right or left out of here, and then I think what they do in here just be mindful that it's still residential across the street," Grygiel said.

Arredondo hopes city officials will prioritize environmental considerations in their decision-making.

"They make a decision that a benefit for the environment, for the trees and for the air, for children, some new generations, and trying to enhance the community without hurting the rights of the people that live around here," he said.

Investors are encouraged to attend tomorrow's meeting at 2 PM at the Hampton Inn & Suites off SE 47th Terrace.

