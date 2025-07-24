CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral City Council's decision to move public comment to the end of meetings has sparked controversy, with some residents claiming their input is being systematically eliminated.

Hear what a former Cape Coral Mayor and an FGCU law professor have to say about the decision:

Cape Coral residents clash with city council over controversial public comment policy change

The council recently voted against a proposal to allow a 30-minute public comment period before consent agenda items, maintaining their summer policy change that pushed citizen input to the end of meetings.

"I think that the overall trend of the city has been to really take less and less seriously what the public has to say," said Eric Feichthaler, former Cape Coral mayor and local attorney.

Feichthaler noted that many significant financial decisions are voted on in the consent agenda, making the timing of public input crucial.

"It's required that any voting item would take citizens input. Now it doesn't say specifically about how and when, except that it needs to be before it, which makes sense. Giving citizens input after the vote really isn't very useful," Feichthaler said.

Council member Bill Steinke defended the current structure during Wednesday night's meeting.

"I don't see the need to break it up and have two citizens inputs when there is the potential to pull something from the consent and have it discussed further," Steinke said.

The motion to restore early public comment, proposed by Council member Jennifer Nelson Lastra, failed with only three votes in favor from Lastra, Lehmann, and Kaduk, while five council members opposed it.

Some citizens have expressed frustration during meetings, with one stating, "You systematically eliminated citizen input," while another questioned, "With resident comments moved to the end how will you incorporate our feedback?"

FGCU Law Professor Pamella Seay clarified that the council's decision doesn't violate Florida's Sunshine Law, despite concerns from residents.

"A public body is allowed to put restrictions on public comment at a meeting as long as they do allow it. You can restrict it to say three minutes. You can put it at any time during the meeting," Seay said.

Mayor John Gunter has pointed to alternative methods for public input, including e-comments and the council's ability to reconsider votes. Click here to submit your e-comments.

Feichthaler remains hopeful for change: "I hope that council will take yet another look at this and say, of course, we want to have input time before we vote on an item."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.