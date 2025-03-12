Cape Coral presents another roundabout plan with city water extension ongoing

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — How would you feel about new roundabouts in north Cape Coral? Well, the City of Cape Coral is looking into that while they complete the Utilities Extension Project.

The Cape Coral commute, we hear about it often.

"We get a lot of complaints about how we are not planning for the future with infrastructure and traffic,” said Mike Ilczyszyn, City Manager.

So the city has come up with a way to fix it. The city proposed four new roundabouts, two on Old Burnt Store Road, one on Diplomat Parkway East, and one on Kismet Parkway East.

Fox 4’s Bella Line asked neighbors about the proposal who live near these proposed sites off Old Burnt Store Road, a road neighbors say often sees speeders and crashes.

"Roundabouts aren't going to cut down the speed and roundabouts, most people don't know how to use them,” said Richard Jacobia, NW Cape resident. "The only thing that's going to slow people down is enforcement.”

While others say something must be done to keep up with the growth.

"I like the idea of certain intersections having roundabouts, maybe to calm traffic a little bit and to enhance the flow,” said Ray Mule, NW Cape resident. “Basically the way that we look at Old Burnt Store Road is it's kind of like our grand boulevard that we really want to see developed into something really nice, esthetically and safety-wise.”

According to the city, the roundabouts could cost up to $4 million each.

The council did approve the city to go forward with design plans but did ask for more information on total expected costs.