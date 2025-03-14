CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lock it or lose it.

That’s what Cape Coral Police are telling residents after the high number of car break-ins from January to March of 2025.

“Looks like we’re in a high area, I really wasn’t aware of that,” said Cape Coral resident Dan Glancey.

Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo tells Cape Coral residents about the car break-ins in their neighborhood:

Cape Coral Police warn residents to lock their doors amid string of car break-ins

Thursday, police released a map showing the hot spots for break-ins across the city, showing close to 100 incidents. One of the worst areas is along Southeast 8th Plaza between Hancock Bridge Parkway and Southeast 8th Terrace.

Courtesy, Cape Coral Police Cape Coral Police map showing all car break-ins between January and March of 2025.

“I’m shocked that that kind of vandalism and theft is happening, especially in the Shamrock lakes area,” said Teari Cayford, who lives in that area.

Police say many of these break-ins involve unlocked cars.

“Guys, lock. Your. Cars,” said Glancey, who also lives along Southeast 8th Plaza. “You lock your cars, you’re not going to have a car break-in.”

That’s the same advice police give, along with making sure not to leave any valuables inside one’s vehicle.

Glancey says he always likes to watch over his neighbors.

“‘You left this open, you left that open,’” he said, offering examples. “So it’s good to have a good community with you that helps each other.”

