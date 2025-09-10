Cape Coral Police: Thieves steal $40,000 worth of Nike Jordan sneakers from storage unit

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary, which led to the theft of 85-90 pairs of Nike Jordan sneakers worth $40,000, along with other valuable items.

Toriano Angibeau faces charges of burglary and grand theft after Cape Coral Police said surveillance video captured him and two accomplices breaking into a storage unit on SE 9th Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 4.

The victim discovered the break-in three days later when he found the door hinge of his storage unit had been cut. In addition to the sneaker collection, police said thieves also took two signed sports jerseys valued at $1,200 and a red Nike Jordan golf bag with TaylorMade clubs worth $500.

Surveillance footage from 12:44 a.m. on Aug. 4 shows a white sedan arriving at the storage facility. Police said three suspects entered through a rear door, with one using bolt cutters to force entry into the unit. The suspects made multiple trips to remove shoes and other items before leaving at 12:59 a.m.

Police identified Angibeau, who had previously been arrested at the same facility. Investigators also identified a female suspect who had been evicted from her storage unit the day before the burglary occurred.

Angibeau was already in custody at the Lee County Jail following his arrest on Aug. 6 at the storage facility. Officers said they had located him there on a warrant for felony violation of probation related to possession of a controlled substance. He briefly resisted arrest before being detained.

The Property Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation. Angibeau faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.