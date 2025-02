The Cape Coral Police Department has issued a silver alert for Dorothy Turkas.

Police said Turkas is 5'3", 108 lbs, and blonde with brown eyes. She was last seen around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning, leaving from Durden Parkway in an unknown direction. Police said Turkas would be driving a 2015 gray Hyundai Santa Fe with the Florida tag of PQ2SF.

You are asked to contact Cape Coral police is you see her or have any information on her whereabouts at 239-574-3223.