Cape Coral Police say two arrested, including juvenile, in vehicle burglaries

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested after Cape Coral police responded to vehicle burglaries near Hancock Bridge Parkway and Cultural Park Boulevard over the weekend.

Police said, just before midnight on Sept. 14, a resident spotted two males on his Ring Doorbell video trying to pull on his truck's door handle before running toward a neighbor's home.

Officers reviewed the video. They then found more video of the suspects pulling on other car door handles. Police said one victim even reported $200 in damage to their vehicle.

A perimeter was established, a UAV was launched, and an on-call K9 responded, according to CCPD. Officers soon found two males matching the description: Eddrich Brown, 16, and Jeffrey Prestol, 18.

Police said they learned the two stole a firearm, a backpack, and a JBL speaker. A search of Brown revealed a loaded pistol in his waistband, and the stolen speaker was recovered and returned to the victim, police said.

Brown was arrested on charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and petit theft. Prestol was arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.

This case is still under investigation.