Cape Coral police say suspect tried to break into officer's car

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department arrested someone who they said tried to break into an officer's car.

Police said they were called around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 18 to a neighborhood in northwest Cape Coral.

A Cape Coral Police detective was at home when she said her home security system went off. Through video surveillance, the detective said she saw someone trying to open the doors of her locked police vehicle, and several other vehicles. The person was later identified as Jlishawon Daniels.

She called dispatch and officers used several of its resources to find the suspect, according to CCPD.

Soon after, police said they saw the suspect nearby. Police said the suspect ran away at first. When they caught him, officers said they found stolen items on him, including 49 $2 bills. This matched currency reported missing by one of the victims, according to CCPD.

Police charged Daniels with burglary, theft, and resisting arrest.

After the arrest, police said neighborhood children brought the detective a thank-you card.