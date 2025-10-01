Cape Coral Police say man violently punched cats

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police have arrested Travis Keith Fehr, 27, after a report that he beat up household cats.

Police said Tuesday night, a caller reported seeing her boyfriend punch her cat over home security cameras.

Officers said they met with the caller down the street, who appeared visibly distraught and stated that her boyfriend was beating up her cats.

The woman also said, the night prior, she noticed one of her cats had “weird injuries” including an injured leg. She said she had asked Fehr what happened, and he claimed the two cats got into a fight.

Because she was suspicious, she set up a camera, according to police. Then, while she was not home, over the camera, she said she saw Fehr pull one of the cats out from under the bed, hold it on the ground, and punch it repeatedly.

Officers reviewed the video footage and corroborated these actions.

They said Fehr later sent texts to the caller apologizing for hitting the cat.

Officers reported the cat had blood in and around its mouth. Both cats were sent to a veterinary clinic, according to police.

Fehr faces animal abuse charges.