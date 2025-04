CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck, Friday morning.

Our team saw two vehicles, shown here.

FOX 4

Our team is at the scene there are Pine Island Road and Andalusia Boulevard as of 11:15 a.m.. They report the traffic is down to one lane in the area.

Fox 4 also saw two people being loaded into ambulances.

Fox 4 has reached out to police to learn more.