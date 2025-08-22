Cape Coral Police raid 7 illegal arcades targeting elderly with gambling issues

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say they executed one of Southwest Florida's first and largest crackdowns on illegal gambling casinos, seizing more than $540,000 in cash and 428 gambling machines during coordinated raids across seven locations.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the month-long investigation culminated in simultaneous search warrants served at six casinos and one home on Friday morning. ,

The investigation revealed that the illegal casinos were deliberately targeting vulnerable populations, particularly elderly people struggling with gambling addictions.

"Preliminary analysis revealed that the illegal machines were deliberately calibrated to ensure consistent losses for patrons, further exploiting those at risk," said Officer Mercedes Simonds.

It's not clear how many victims there were, but said the idea is to make sure there are no more victims.

Florida state statute requires gambling machines to be calibrated to at least 85% payout rates. However, investigators found machines with payouts as low as 18.5%.

The Florida Gambling Commission took charge in removing the machines and storing them, but could not give a value estimate.

Simonds say the investigation also uncovered evidence that these establishments served as locations for other illegal activities, including narcotics.

The operation mobilized upwards of 90 law enforcement personnel, reflecting the scope and scale of the coordinated effort. Police say the locations were hit around the time they opened.

While no arrests have been made at this time, multiple persons of interest have been identified. The investigation remains ongoing and is in the early stages, with additional enforcement efforts expected, police say.

Officers are also working with the City of Cape Coral to remove business tax receipts.

During the raids, Fox 4 was able to capture them at two different locations.

The following businesses were targeted by police:



Vegas Style Games – 1119 Del Prado Boulevard S. #2

Jacks Arcade – 1480 NE Pine Island Road #1C

Senior Chuckies – 111 Del Prado Boulevard N. #10

White Sands – 2710 Del Prado Boulevard S.

Jackpot Corner – 1242 SW Pine Island Road

Jackpot Island – 900 SW Pine Island Road

