Cape Coral Police Department Cape Coral Police need your help in finding Publix robbery suspect

Detectives say the suspect is a white male in his early to mid-twenties.

They say the robbery happened around noon on Sunday at the Publix grocery store located at 1631 Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.

Detectives say during his getaway on his mountain bike he showed a knife.

If you have any information on this suspect call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.