Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCape Coral

Actions

Cape Coral Police: Man shot attacker in self-defense on Midpoint Bridge

Midpoint Bridge, Cape Coral
Fox 4
File photo
Midpoint Bridge, Cape Coral
Posted
and last updated

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One person was shot on the Midpoint Memorial Bridge, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Officers said on Thursday around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the westbound side of the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral.

Police tell Fox 4 a man was attacked by another man and shot him in self-defense. The shooting victim was sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said this was not a road rage incident and the men do not appear to have known each other, either. However, police believe this is an isolated incident.

Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood