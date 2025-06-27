Cape Coral Police: Man shot attacker in self-defense on Midpoint Bridge

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One person was shot on the Midpoint Memorial Bridge, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Officers said on Thursday around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the westbound side of the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral.

Police tell Fox 4 a man was attacked by another man and shot him in self-defense. The shooting victim was sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said this was not a road rage incident and the men do not appear to have known each other, either. However, police believe this is an isolated incident.

Police are investigating the incident.