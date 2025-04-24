Cape Coral Police Chief honors local volunteer with bear

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Chief Sizemore presented a special memorial keepsake to honor a dedicated volunteer who had served the department for two decades.

Lyubov Spanti is a crossing guard at Oasis Schools. She's worked there since 2008 according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Now, she has a Blue Line Bear, made from her late husband's volunteer uniform. The memorial bear was created by Blue Line Bears, a non-profit organization that transforms the uniforms of fallen heroes into keepsakes for their families.

The presentation honored Vince Spanti's 20 years of volunteer service with the Cape Coral Police Department. They said he dedicated 32 hours each week to serving Cape.

Police said Vince believed "he was paid in friendships."