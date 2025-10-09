Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cape Coral police bust two more arcades for illegal gambling, seize $176K

Cape Coral Police said it executed search warrants at two more arcades as part of their ongoing crackdown on illegal gambling operations.

Officers raided Pirate Treasure Arcade on Del Prado North and another location at 808 SE 47th Street, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Police seized 139 illegal slot machines and more than $176,000 in cash from both locations combined.

The raids are part of CCPD's broader effort to crack down on illegal gambling in the city.

