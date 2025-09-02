Cape Coral Police believe driver that hit motorcyclist was impaired

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police are sharing new information about a crash involving a motorcycle and a car, Saturday.

Investigators found the car was going north on Cultural Park Boulevard North, approaching NE Van Loon Lane, when it entered the median crossover to make a left turn onto Van Loon. That's when it turned into the path of the motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and is in critical condition, according to CCPD as of Tuesday morning.

They said the car's driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this traffic crash appears to be alcohol-related, but is still under investigation at this time.