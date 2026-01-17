Cape Coral police arrest two men in armed 7-Eleven robbery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this month following a multi-day investigation by the department's Violent Crimes Unit.

Just after midnight on Monday, January 12, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 1540 Andalusia Blvd. after reports of an armed robbery in progress. A male suspect brandished a handgun, demanded cash from the store clerk, and warned her, "don't try to be a hero." The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect fled the scene.

Due to the seriousness of the crime, the Cape Coral Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Police later identified a white four-door Chevrolet Malibu believed to be involved in the robbery and developed multiple suspects. On Friday, January 15, detectives executed a search warrant at a Cape Coral residence connected to the vehicle.

During a traffic stop of the Malibu, officers identified the driver and sole occupant as Yoise Ernesto Cintra Maymir, 29. Maymir was found in possession of crack cocaine and had a handgun tucked into his waistband that was similar to the weapon used in the robbery. He was arrested at the scene.

Inside the residence, detectives also recovered several clothing items that matched what the suspect was seen wearing during the robbery.

Maymir has since been charged with robbery with a firearm, in addition to possession of cocaine.

A second suspect, Vicente Gonzalez, 51, was also arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm in connection with the case.

"Our detectives continue to work diligently behind the scenes to bring justice to our community," the department said.

"While we're sometimes limited in the details we can release during active investigations, please be assured that every case receives thorough attention and dedication. We are proud of these arrests, which send a clear message: crime will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable. The safety of Cape Coral remains our top priority."

Both suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.

