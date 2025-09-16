Cape Coral police arrest man in multiple hit-and-run crashes involving unmarked police vehicle

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police report they have arrested a 28-year-old man accused of fleeing the scene of multiple traffic crashes on September 12, including one involving an unmarked police vehicle.

Zachary Michael Gray Kelly was taken into custody after officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at Del Prado Boulevard North and Northeast 6th Street around 5:13 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Police said Kelly was driving a black Toyota Tundra that fled the scene eastbound on Northeast 6th Street. Officers found the vehicle at its registered address on Northeast 2nd Place with visible front-end damage consistent with the crash.

When officers contacted Kelly at his home, they said, he initially denied knowledge of the crash before becoming uncooperative, according to police. Officers said they observed signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and unsteady balance. Police report Kelly admitted to smoking marijuana.

The investigation revealed Kelly was involved in two separate hit-and-run crashes that day. Around 2-3 p.m., police learned he was driving toward Orange Grove in Lee County when he rear-ended a light-colored van and failed to stop.

"Later, after picking up a child, Gray Kelly was driving back in Cape Coral when he approached traffic stopped at a red light, but was going too fast and couldn't stop, causing another crash," police said.

Kelly then fled that scene as well.

A records check revealed Kelly's driver's license had been canceled in January 2025, according to CCPD, and his driving history included 13 suspensions and three prior revocations.

Kelly was arrested and transported to Lee County Jail on multiple charges, including two counts of hit and run involving property damage and one count of driving while license suspended or revoked as a third subsequent violation. He was also cited for careless driving.

The Department of Children and Families was notified regarding the child passenger in Kelly's vehicle.

Officers also notified the Lee County Sheriff's Office about the other possible hit-and-run crash. A deputy confirmed a hit-and-run had occurred in their jurisdiction involving the same vehicle and found probable cause to charge Kelly with the same charges.

